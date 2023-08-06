Boost as US Military Conducts Operations in Lamu in War Against Al Shabaab

The US military has boosted the war on al Shabaab after they staged a high-level military operation at Magogoni Airfield in Lamu County.

The US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) said the high-stakes operation was carried out jointly by the US Army and Air Force, under the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron.

“The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support for multiple mission partners to include a safe landing zone for logistics, personnel recovery and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms,” the statement said.

During the operation, the US military executed a range of missions, encompassing the establishment of a secure landing zone for logistical operations, personnel recovery missions, and the deployment of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms.

Among others, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron touched down at the military airfield during the exercise.

“The 75th EAS provides airlift support across East Africa, increasing regional access to generate the right effects, at the right place, at the right time,” DVIDS said in the statement.

DVIDS did not reveal if the latest operation involved Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The 475th EABS is one of the key US units in Africa that provides base operations for 13 missions in Kenya and Somalia.

The brigade is based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides material support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa.

The US support comes at a critical time in Kenya following a surge in terrorist attacks.

The terrorists breach the Kenya-Somalia border and attack in the region which have left dozens of people dead and others injured.

They have also been targeting property especially road projects derailing progress.

Officials say they fear there would be more attacks following intelligence reports that the terrorists have crossed in large numbers with an aim of more strikes.

Last week, interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said at least 60 terrorists involved in August 1 attack in Lamu were killed.

The attack happened a day before the US troops conducted the operation in the area.

Kindiki said the 60 attackers had all been neutralised by security officers in an operation that ended Wednesday morning.

“All the people who attacked our people yesterday have been neutralised, all of them,” Kindiki told Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

