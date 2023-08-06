Three Killed as Quarry Collapses in Kirinyaga

Three people were Saturday killed while another escaped death by a whisker after a quarry collapsed in Kimuri, Kirinyaga County.

The quarry caved in at around 1pm as the workers were there excavating stones for construction.

The victims include two women and a man, police said adding investigations into the same were ongoing.

Mwea Sub-County Police Commander James Mutua, said the locals managed to save one of those who had been trapped.

Read: Two Miners Die After Stone Quarry Collapses In Homa Bay

“We were able to save one of them and send him to the hospital. He is in a stable condition for now. The other three, a woman and two women, however passed away,” the police boss said.

The bodies were moved to Kerugoya hospital mortuary as investigations to establish what caused the mine to collapse are ongoing.

The quarry is popular among some local youths who go there to make a living.

The workers however, as in many other areas lack protection gear.

Read Also: How Unscrupulous NBK Managers Are Stealing From Customers Before It Collapses

There have been calls for managers of such sites to ensure their workers have protection gear in vain.

Lack of protection gear has led to the deaths of many in past such incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...