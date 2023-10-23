US Says It Will Retaliate If American Forces Are Attacked In Middle East

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Sunday that the U.S. is fully prepared to retaliate if American troops become targets in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

This statement comes as the prospect of the conflict expanding throughout the Middle East looms.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Blinken noted that he anticipates the war will escalate, with Iran’s proxies getting involved.

He emphasized that the administration of President Joe Biden is ready to respond if any American personnel are subjected to hostilities.

“We are taking steps to ensure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to,” stated Antony Blinken.

He further mentioned that additional military assets, including two aircraft carrier battle groups, have been deployed to the Middle East to reinforce U.S. capabilities in the region.

Blinken also offered insights into discussions with Israeli officials, asserting that Israel does not aspire to govern the Gaza Strip after its conflict with Hamas concludes. However, he emphasized that there can be no return to the status quo once the fighting ceases.

“You [Israel] cannot be in a position where you are constantly exposed to the threat of the most terrible terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip,” noted Blinken. “So something needs to be found that ensures that Hamas can’t do this again, but that also doesn’t revert to Israeli governance of Gaza, which they do not want and do not intend to do.”

Israel initiated a series of airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip following the violent attacks by Hamas on October 7. Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force intensified its attacks in preparation for a potential ground offensive. The specific plan for post-offensive operations in Gaza remains unclear.

Moreover, President Joe Biden held a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza. Additionally, he engaged in a call with Pope Francis to address the ongoing developments in the region.

