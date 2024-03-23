US Senate Reaches Deal to Avert Partial Government Shutdown 

The US Senate reached a last minute agreement late Friday night to vote on the government funding package, averting a partial government shutdown that was slated to begin at midnight.

While final passage is not expected until the early hours of Saturday morning, the Senate action is expected to effectively prevent any lapse in funding or government functions.

Despite the House voting earlier in the day, voting in the Senate was delayed for hours amid negotiations over an agreement to speed Senate passage. Republicans had demanded votes on controversial amendments that could put some vulnerable Senate Democrats in tough spots.

The agreement included up to 12 amendment votes before final passage.

Immediately after the House voted to pass the legislation the Senate is considering, firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a motion to oust Johnson from the speakership.

While the resolution does not need to be addressed immediately, it represents the most formal and strident challenge to the speaker’s leadership since he took over in late last year. The final House vote on we 286-134 with 112 Republicans and 22 Democrats voting against.

The bill addresses a slate of critical government operations, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State and the legislative branch.

