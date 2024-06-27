US Tells Ruto to Maintain Peace Amid Protests 

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Thursday urged Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and avoid violence against demonstrators protesting the Finance Bill 2024.

In a phone call with Kenyan President William Ruto, Blinken emphasized the need to ease tensions in the country.

“In a call with President Ruto, Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring that security forces show restraint and refrain from violence,” said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.

The call took place at 12:55 a.m. East African Time on Thursday.

Miller added that the United States remains committed to supporting Kenya as it addresses economic challenges.

Ruto, under pressure from public dissent, announced just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not sign the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Instead, he proposed sending it back to Parliament with suggested amendments, including the removal of all contentious clauses.

The Bill, aimed at increasing tax revenue by Sh346.7 billion for the 2024/25 budget, sparked peaceful protests led by youth, which unfortunately escalated into violence.

Reports from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights indicated 22 deaths, with over 300 injured and 50 arrests due to police actions involving live ammunition and tear gas.

Despite Ruto’s decision, some demonstrators on social media expressed readiness to resume protests in solidarity with those who lost their lives in the clashes.

Ruto, in the memorandum drawn shortly after he announced the withdrawal, has cited widespread protests against the bill.

“In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, and having reservations on the content of the Bill in its entirety, I decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendation for deletion of the clauses thereof,” the memorandum reads.

This means the bill stands withdrawn and the decision can only be overturned by two thirds of the 349 MPs (233).

The move came after he had met a group of MPs at State House following protests opposed to the proposed taxes.

“I will not sign the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn. I have agreed with these MPs that this becomes our collective decision.”

“I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner. Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the finance bill of 2024, I will decline to assent to the bill,” he said.