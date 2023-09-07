US To Supply Depleted Uranium Tank Shells To Ukraine As Part Of $1 Billion Military And Humanitarian Aid Package

The United States has announced its intention to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank shells as part of a comprehensive $1 billion military and humanitarian aid package.

This decision has been met with condemnation from Russia, which expressed concerns about equipping US Abrams tanks with these controversial armour-piercing munitions.

The announcement coincided with Ukraine’s accusation that Russia had killed 17 people in a missile attack on a market street.

Overnight, suspected Ukrainian drone attacks were reported in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and near Moscow. Unverified video footage appeared to depict a blast in central Rostov, with one person lightly injured and several vehicles damaged, according to Governor Vasily Golubev.

He reported that two drones had targeted the city, both of which had been shot down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also stated that a drone had been shot down while targeting the town of Ramenskoye, with no reported damage.

Depleted uranium tank rounds, part of the $175 million US military equipment destined for Ukraine, are specifically designed for M1 Abrams tanks scheduled for delivery to Ukraine later this year.

Depleted uranium is naturally occurring uranium with most, but not all, of its radioactive components removed.

Due to its high density, depleted uranium is used to reinforce tank armour, as well as in the tips of bullets, mortar rounds, and tank shells to penetrate conventional tank armour. Depleted uranium shells sharpen upon impact, enhancing their ability to penetrate armour, and ignite after contact.

While the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation found no significant poisoning from exposure to depleted uranium, the International Atomic Energy Agency has noted a potential radiation risk for individuals handling depleted uranium round fragments.

The US decision comes after a March statement by a Pentagon spokesperson, indicating that the US would not supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, contrasting with the UK’s decision to provide armour-piercing rounds.

The US will also offer anti-armour systems, tactical air navigation systems, and additional ammunition for Himars missiles as part of the aid package.

Russian authorities condemned this decision, characterizing it as “an indicator of inhumanity” and suggesting that the US was in denial about the Ukrainian military’s “counter-offensive.” Ukraine’s territorial gains in the counter-offensive since June have been modest, although Ukrainian generals claim to have breached Russia’s formidable first line of defences in the south.

On Wednesday, a missile attack in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine’s Kostyantynivka resulted in the tragic death of 17 individuals, including a child. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Moscow for the attack, while Russia has not issued a response as of yet.

