USA: River North shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 wounded, police say

At least 18 people were shot, four fatally, in a mass shooting near a restaurant in River North Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 11:02 p.m. in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue in front of the Artis Restaurant and Lounge. Video from the scene overnight shows the chaos as crews rushed to treat the wounded.

It happened in mere seconds a volley of gunfire erupts near the intersection outside ArtIs, a restaurant and lounge.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle drove past and shots were fired into a crowd of people. The vehicle then fled the scene.

“You could hear boom, boom, boom, boom. You know, round after round,” witness Crystal Gray said. “It’s awful.”

Gray was walking nearby when the gunfire broke out. She returned to the scene this morning remnants of the carnage still present.

“People was just falling and screaming,” Gray said. “I didn’t walk over here, I stood across the street and I saw all of them falling.”

Rapper Mello Buckzz was hosting a mixtape release party inside that restaurant and lounge at the time. She released a statement on Instagram asking for people to pray for the victims.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Two women, ages 26 and 27, were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Three other victims were transported to hospitals in critical condition and another in serious condition, police said.

Ten others were transported to hospitals in good to fair condition.

“From people screaming, to blood on the streets to people laying on the streets,” Pastor Donovan Price said. “Horrific more than I have ever seen.”

Pastor Price was on scene just minutes after the gunfire broke out to provide support and comfort to shooting victims.

“We have a lot of shootings, but nothing like this,” Pastor Price said. “It’s happening everywhere. It can happen anywhere. I think people should realize there’s no place too good for it. There’s no place too bad for it.”

Chicago police said they are still looking for suspects at this hour as the investigation continues. A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Sharonda Booth’s daughter, 26-year-old Taylor Walker, was killed at the shooting and her daughter’s girlfriend was also shot at the mixtape release event. She was outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital as family members waited for updates.

“My girlfriend got shot too,” Booth said. “My girlfriend told me that they put her in an ambulance, they took her out of one ambulance and put her in another one and she said that they were transferring her here. There were several people out here standing around here trying to find out and their loved ones were at Cook County, at Stroger.”

Police are still investigating, but a source told ABC7 investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

The Artis restaurant released a statement saying, “The restaurant said in a statement, “Last night, an act of violence occurred within the vicinity of our restaurant – and it shook us deeply.

“Artis was created as a safe space. A space where Black, Brown, Queer and allied communities could gather, be celebrated and feel at home in River North. We’ve always led with that mission. And what happened last night disrupted it in the most painful way.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.

“We are working closely with authorities and taking steps to ensure the continued safety of our community. This moment is painful – but it only strengthens our commitment to holding space for this who need it most. ”

