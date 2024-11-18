Usha Vance Siblings: Get to Know Shreya

Usha Chilukuri Vance, born January 6, 1986, is an American lawyer and the wife of JD Vance, the vice president-elect of the United States.

She will become the first Indian American, Telugu American, Asian American, and Hindu Second Lady when she assumes office on January 20, 2025.

Raised in San Diego by Indian immigrant parents, Usha graduated from Yale University and Yale Law School.

She previously clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts and worked in civil litigation before resigning to support her husband’s political career.

Siblings

Usha has one sister named Shreya.

The two were raised in San Diego, California, by Indian immigrant parents, with their mother being a marine molecular biologist and their father an engineer.

While details about her sister are limited, Usha’s family background reflects a strong academic influence, as both parents are involved in academia.

Career

Usha has a distinguished educational background that laid the foundation for her successful career.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Yale University, graduating with honors.

Her time at Yale was instrumental in shaping her analytical skills and deepening her understanding of legal and political systems.

Following her undergraduate studies, Usha pursued a Master’s degree at the University of Cambridge as a Gates Cambridge Scholar, a prestigious program designed for outstanding international students to undertake postgraduate study at Cambridge.

After completing her master’s degree, Usha returned to Yale Law School, where she earned her Juris Doctor (JD).

During her time in law school, she excelled academically and participated in various extracurricular activities that enhanced her legal skills.

Upon graduating, Usha served as a law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts on the U.S. Supreme Court during the 2013-2014 term.

This role provided her with invaluable insights into the highest levels of the judicial system.

She also clerked for Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, further solidifying her credentials in the legal field.

Following her clerkships, Usha worked as a trial attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a prestigious law firm based in Los Angeles.

Her practice focused on complex civil litigation, which often involved high-stakes cases related to corporate disputes, intellectual property, and regulatory matters.

Her work at this firm showcased her ability to handle intricate legal issues and represent clients effectively.

In 2023, Usha made a significant career transition when her husband, JD Vance, announced his candidacy for vice president alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Following this announcement, she resigned from her position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to support his campaign and engage more actively in public life.

Relationship with JD Vance

Usha and JD Vance’s relationship began at Yale Law School, where they were paired as writing partners.

Their contrasting backgrounds—JD’s challenging upbringing in Ohio and Usha’s structured, achievement-oriented life as the daughter of Indian immigrants—created a unique dynamic.

They evolved from friends to romantic partners, with JD describing his feelings for Usha as overwhelming. They married in 2014 and have three children together.

Usha has played a significant role in JD’s political career, providing support during his campaigns and helping him prepare for debates.

The couple maintains a low-key family life while actively participating in political events.

Their partnership is characterized by mutual respect and understanding, with Usha often described as JD’s “Yale spirit guide.”