Joey Fatone Siblings: Getting to Know Steven and Janine

Joseph Anthony Fatone Jr. is an American singer, dancer, actor, and television personality, best known as a member of the boy band NSYNC, where he sang baritone.

The group sold over 70 million records globally.

Fatone gained fame through various roles, including co-starring in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and competing on Dancing with the Stars, where he placed second.

He has hosted several shows, including The Singing Bee and Common Knowledge, and participated in The Masked Singer as Rabbit.

Siblings

Fatone has two siblings, a brother named Steven and a sister named Janine.

He was born to parents Joe and Phyllis Fatone in Brooklyn, New York, and later moved to Orlando, Florida, where he grew up with his siblings.

Career

Fatone’s career began as a member of the boy band NSYNC, which was formed in 1995.

Alongside fellow members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass, Fatone quickly rose to fame with the group’s self-titled debut album released in 1997.

This album featured hits like I Want You Back and Tearing Up My Heart.

NSYNC’s second album, No Strings Attached, released in 2000, sold over 2.4 million copies in its first week, setting a record at the time.

Their third album, Celebrity, released in 2001, included popular singles such as Pop and Gone.

The group went on hiatus in 2002, allowing its members to pursue solo projects.

Although there have been occasional reunions and performances since then, NSYNC has not released new music as a group.

They are regarded as one of the most successful boy bands of all time, influencing the pop genre and paving the way for future artists.

In addition to his music career, Fatone has made a significant mark in acting.

He made his film debut in the romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, where he played the role of Angelo, the brother of the main character.

The film was a massive success and remains a beloved classic; Fatone reprised his role in the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

On television, he has appeared in various shows, including guest spots on series like The Simpsons, The Masked Singer, and The Goldbergs.

He has also lent his voice to animated projects such as The Lion Guard.

Fatone’s charisma and charm have made him a popular television host.

He has hosted several shows, including The Singing Bee, a karaoke-style game show that aired from 2007 to 2009.

He also filled in as a host for Family Feud during various seasons and hosted Common Knowledge, a trivia game show that premiered in 2018.

In 2007, he competed on Dancing with the Stars, showcasing his dance skills alongside professional dancer Kym Johnson.

Awards and accolades

Fatone has received several awards and nominations throughout his diverse career in music, film, and television.

He has won one award and received five nominations across various prestigious platforms.

In 2003, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

He also received a nomination for a Teen Choice Award in 2003 for Choice TV Reality/Variety Host.

Fatone was recognized at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2000 with a nomination for Favorite Song from a Movie for Music of the Heart, which he performed alongside other NSYNC members.

In terms of wins, he received an MTV TRL Award in 2003 for Shutting Down Times Square, shared with NSYNC.

Additionally, he was nominated for two Stinkers Bad Movie Awards in 2001, including Worst Supporting Actor and Worst On-Screen Couple, both related to his film roles.