Kjeld Nuis Siblings: All About Skip Nuis

Kjeld Nuis, born on November 10, 1989, in Leiden, Netherlands, is a prominent Dutch speed skater specializing in the 1000m and 1500m distances.

He is a three-time Olympic champion, winning gold in both events at the 2018 Winter Olympics and defending his 1500m title in 2022.

Nuis holds the world record for the 1500m at 1:40:17, set in March 2019, and has won multiple world championships and World Cup titles.

He is affiliated with the Jumbo-Visma team and continues to compete at a high level35.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kjeld has one sibling, a brother named Skip Nuis, who is also involved in speed skating.

The two have shared experiences in the sport, contributing to their respective careers in competitive skating.

Career

Nuis began his speed skating journey at a young age, showing promise in the sport early on.

He made his international debut in 2010, competing in the World Junior Championships, where he quickly gained recognition for his talent.

His dedication and hard work paid off as he progressed through the ranks, eventually making his mark on the senior circuit.

Nuis’s breakthrough came during the 2014-2015 season when he started to consistently perform well in World Cup events.

His first major international success was at the 2016 World Single Distance Championships, where he won a bronze medal in the 1500m.

The pinnacle of Nuis’s career came during the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He won gold medals in both the 1000m and 1500m events, showcasing his versatility and speed.

His victory in the 1500m was particularly notable as he set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:45.32.

Nuis’s performance at these games solidified his status as one of the top speed skaters in the world.

Following his Olympic success, Nuis continued to excel on the international stage.

He defended his 1500m title at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, further establishing his legacy in the sport.

In addition to his Olympic achievements, Nuis has set several records throughout his career.

He holds the world record for the 1500m with a time of 1:40.17, achieved during a race in March 2019.

He has also claimed multiple titles at the World Single Distance Championships and has been a dominant force in the World Cup series, often finishing on the podium.

Accolades

Nuis has achieved significant accolades throughout his speed skating career.

He is a three-time Olympic champion, having won gold in both the 1000m and 1500m events at the 2018 Winter Olympics and defending his title in the 1500m at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In addition to his Olympic success, Nuis is a two-time world single-distance champion for both the 1000m and 1500m distances.

He has also won multiple medals at the World Single Distance Championships, securing a total of four golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.

Nuis has been a dominant force in the World Cup series, achieving 36 gold medals, 29 silvers, and 25 bronzes across various events.

Notably, he set the world record for the 1500m with a time of 1:40:17 in March 2019 and previously held the world record for the 1000m.

His accomplishments reflect his status as one of the top speed skaters in history, making him a prominent figure in the sport.