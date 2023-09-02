Utah Youtube Parenting Vlogger And Partner Arrested On Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, a well-known YouTube parenting advice vlogger from Utah, and her business partner Jodi Nan Hildebrandt have been arrested on child abuse charges.

The arrests were made in Ivins, Utah, and came after Ms. Franke’s malnourished son escaped from their home.

Officials discovered Ms. Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in a malnourished condition at her partner’s house as well. Both women are now facing six counts of child abuse charges.

According to the Santa-Clara Ivins Public Safety Department, Ms. Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped through a window and sought help from a neighbor, requesting food and water.

The neighbor noted that the boy appeared emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds and duct tape around his extremities.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found the boy’s wounds and malnourishment to be severe. He had to be hospitalized due to deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and his malnourished condition.

Ms. Franke’s 10-year-old daughter was also hospitalized. A subsequent search warrant led to the removal of four children into the care of family and child services.

Formal charges were filed against Ruby Franke and Ms. Hildebrandt by Washington County officials on Friday. These charges are related to the alleged abuse of two children through physical abuse, malnutrition, and severe emotional harm.

Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000 (£7,940), according to Washington County officials.

Ms. Franke gained YouTube fame in 2015 for her channel, “8 Passengers,” which discussed parenting and featured her six children. The channel amassed over 2 million subscribers before it was deactivated earlier this year.

However, Ms. Franke had faced criticism in the past for her strict parenting methods, including her son’s claim that he slept on a bean bag for several months as punishment. She has also described withholding meals as a disciplinary measure, which led to concerns raised with local child protective services.

Ms. Franke has appeared in YouTube videos posted by Ms. Hildebrandt, who is a counselor and life coach, on her channel, “ConneXions Classroom.”

After Ms. Franke’s arrest, her eldest daughter, Shari Franke, expressed relief on Instagram, stating that she and her family were glad justice was being served. She noted that they had been trying to inform the police and CPS for years about the situation.

Ms. Franke has requested an attorney and did not speak to officers during her arrest, according to the Associated Press. The identity of her attorney has not been publicly disclosed as of Thursday.

