Vanessa Simmons, an American reality television personality, actress, and entrepreneur, has an estimated net worth of $9 million. She first gained prominence through the MTV reality show Run’s House, which showcased her family life alongside her father, Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, a member of the iconic rap group Run-D.M.C. Over the years, Vanessa has expanded her career to include acting, hosting, and entrepreneurship, co-founding the successful footwear brand Pastry with her sister, Angela Simmons.

Vanessa Simmons Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth August 5, 1983 Place of Birth Laie, Hawaii Nationality American Profession Reality Television Personality, Actress, and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Born on August 5, 1983, in Laie, Hawaii, Vanessa is the oldest daughter of Valerie and Joseph Simmons, better known as Rev Run. She grew up with her siblings Angela and Joseph “JoJo” Jr., and after her parents divorced when she was 10, her father remarried Justine Jones. Vanessa gained three step-siblings: Daniel, Russell, and Victoria, although Victoria tragically passed away as a baby. The family later adopted a daughter named Miley.

Television Career

Vanessa’s big break came in 2005 when she starred in Run’s House, a reality show centered around her father’s life as he balanced his professional career with family matters. The show ran for six successful seasons, making Vanessa a household name and opening the door for other TV opportunities.

Following Run’s House, Vanessa starred alongside her sister Angela in the MTV spinoff Daddy’s Girls, which followed the duo as they moved to Los Angeles and started their shoe brand business. She also made guest appearances on other reality series, such as Running Russell Simmons, and competed on talk shows like The Wendy Williams Show and Cupcake Wars.

In 2014, Vanessa hosted and judged Project Runway: Threads, a fashion competition for teenage designers. While the show was short-lived, her presence as a fashion expert cemented her status in the entertainment world. She later joined the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop, which chronicles the lives of children of hip-hop legends. Initially a guest star, Vanessa became a main cast member starting in season three, alongside her sister Angela and other notable personalities like Romeo Miller and Egypt Criss.

Film Career

In addition to her television success, Vanessa has ventured into the film industry. She made her film debut in the 2010 comedy Speed-Dating and later appeared in titles like Boogie Town and Dysfunctional Friends, which featured an ensemble cast that included Stacey Dash and Meagan Good. Other notable credits include Hollywood Chaos and the television films What Would You Do For Love and A Holiday Change.

Pastry Shoes

Beyond her TV and film career, Vanessa is also a successful entrepreneur. Together with her sister Angela, she co-founded Pastry, a footwear brand known for its dance-inspired sneakers. The brand has since expanded to offer a wide range of activewear, including leggings, sports bras, and accessories. Vanessa serves as the creative director of Pastry, contributing to its continued success in the fashion industry.

Other Media Projects

In 2018, Vanessa took on a new role as an executive producer and lead actress in the web series Monogamy. The show, created by Craig Ross Jr., follows four couples using unconventional therapy methods to save their marriages. Vanessa stars alongside Jill Marie Jones, Brian J. White, and Darius McCrary, with the series airing on platforms like the Urban Movie Channel and ALLBLK.

Personal Life

Vanessa is in a long-term relationship with Mike Wayans, a member of the Wayans entertainment family. The couple shares a daughter, Ava Marie, born in 2014. Despite being in the public eye, Vanessa maintains a relatively private personal life, focusing on her family, career, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Vanessa Simmons Net Worth

