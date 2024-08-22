Oliver Tree’s Net Worth

Oliver Tree, an American singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and internet personality, boasts a net worth of $4 million. He gained widespread recognition in 2016 when his song “When I’m Down” went viral, paving the way for his debut studio album, Ugly is Beautiful (2020), and its follow-up, Cowboy Tears (2022). His third studio album, Alone in a Crowd, was released in September 2023, solidifying his place in the music industry.

Oliver Tree Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 29, 1993 Place of Birth Santa Cruz, California Nationality American Profession Singer-Songwriter, Filmmaker, and Internet Personality

Early Life

Born Oliver Tree Nickell on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, Oliver Tree showed an early aptitude for music. By the age of three, he was already taking piano lessons, and by six, he had written his first album. As a teenager, Tree played guitar in a ska band called Irony and later transitioned into electronic and hip-hop music. During his high school years, he became a DJ and recorded with the rap group Mindfuck. Under the stage name Kryph, Tree produced dubstep tracks and performed at various festivals, eventually opening for artists like Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator by the time he was 17.

Oliver Tree Career

Tree officially launched his solo recording career in 2010, initially self-releasing his music before signing with R&S Records in 2011. After a brief hiatus to study music technology at California Institute of the Arts, Tree released his first EP, Demons, in 2013. He also independently released an album titled Splitting Branches the same year. In 2016, Tree made his television debut on Last Call with Carson Daly, performing with DJ and rapper Getter. However, it was his viral hit “When I’m Down” that truly catapulted him to fame.

EPs and Studio Albums

After the success of “When I’m Down,” Tree signed with Atlantic Records and released his major-label debut EP, Alien Boy, in early 2018. He followed this with a music video for “All That x Alien Boy,” where he performed his own stunts at the Perris Auto Speedway. In 2018, Tree also released the music video for “Hurt,” a single from his debut album Ugly is Beautiful. The album faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other global events, but it finally dropped in July 2020, debuting at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top Rock Albums chart. The album’s deluxe edition featured the hit single “Life Goes On.”

Tree’s second studio album, Cowboy Tears, was released in early 2022, supported by the single “Cowboys Don’t Cry.” His third album, Alone in a Crowd, released in September 2023, further cemented his reputation as a unique and influential artist.

Oliver Tree Collaborations and Festival Appearances

Throughout his career, Oliver Tree has collaborated with a variety of artists. In 2016, he was featured on NVDES’ “My Mind Is” and Getter’s “Forget It.” He later worked on tracks with artists like Lorenzo, Whethan, and Lil Yachty. In 2021, Tree teamed up with the Russian rave band Little Big for the collaborative EP Welcome to the Internet, which included the single “Turn it Up.” In 2022, he collaborated with Killer Mike on the track “Mr Regular.”

Tree has also made his mark on the festival circuit, performing at major events like Lollapalooza, Coachella, and the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival. His Coachella 2019 performance was particularly memorable due to a dramatic stage dive that resulted in injuries to his lip, nose, and mouth.

Tours and Other Ventures

In addition to his festival appearances, Tree has toured extensively. He served as a supporting act on Louis the Child’s Last to Leave Tour in 2017 and Skizzy Mars’ Are You OK? Tour in 2018. He also embarked on North American and European tours with Hobo Johnson in 2018.

Beyond music, Oliver Tree is a multi-talented artist who frequently directs, writes, and stars in comedy videos. He has worked with the popular content company Fuck Jerry and even set a Guinness World Record in 2020 for the largest kick scooter in the world, sharing a video of himself riding it. That same year, he made an appearance on the H3 Podcast, where he discussed his struggles with Atlantic Records, claiming the label forced him to release multiple singles from his debut album against his wishes.

