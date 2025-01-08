Vegas Raiders fire head coach Pierce after dismal season

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce after his first full season on the job, the team said on Tuesday, the latest dismissal following the final week of the National Football League regular season.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker took over as interim head coach in 2023 but struggled through an ugly 2024 campaign where the Raiders finished 4-13, last in the AFC West.

“Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep,” the team said in a statement.

Also Read: Detroit Lions expect RB David Montgomery back for playoff run