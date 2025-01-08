Close Menu
    NFL

    Detroit Lions expect RB David Montgomery back for playoff run

    Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Ford Field. Credit: Lon Horwedel
    The Detroit Lions plan for running back David Montgomery to be back for their first playoff game in the NFC divisional round.
    Asked Tuesday whether he expected Montgomery (knee) to be ready to play next week, normally fiery head coach Dan Campbell kept it short and said, “I do.”
    Montgomery injured the MCL in his left knee in Week 15 during the Lions’ 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Originally thought to be a season-ending injury, Montgomery received other medical opinions and instead rehabbed his knee with an eye on a postseason return.
    Montgomery, 27, rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 4.2 yards per carry average in 14 games this season, complementing lead rusher Jahmyr Gibbs (1,412 yards, 5.6 average, 16 TDs).
    The Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 in Week 18 to clinch not only the NFC North title but also the top seed in the conference, the first time the franchise has accomplished that.
    That comes with a bye week that will give Montgomery even more time to recover. Detroit will host a game in the divisional round on Jan. 18 or 19.
    –Field Level Media
