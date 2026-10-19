Veteran Journalist Anderson Kalu Dies

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has joined the family, friends and media fraternity in mourning veteran broadcast journalist Anderson Kalu, whose career spanned the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

In a statement issued on Monday, MCK said Kalu had made a significant contribution to broadcasting in Kenya and beyond through his work as a news writer, Kiswahili news anchor, announcer and producer.

Kalu began his journalism career in the 1980s as a news writer at the then Voice of Kenya, which later became the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

He subsequently served as a Senior Information Officer and Kiswahili news anchor at KBC from 1989 until April 1993. His distinctive voice made him a familiar figure among audiences who followed radio and television broadcasts during the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 1995, Kalu relocated to South Africa, where he joined the SABC. He spent the next three decades working as a Principal Announcer and Producer with the broadcaster’s Radio External Service.

During his time at SABC, he produced and presented news programmes in both English and Kiswahili, extending his contribution to broadcasting beyond Kenya.

MCK described Kalu as a generous mentor who supported upcoming journalists and helped nurture their passion for the profession.

“He will be remembered as a generous mentor who welcomed others into the newsroom and nurtured their passion for journalism. His passing is a profound loss to the media fraternity in Kenya and beyond,” the council said.

The council concluded its message by extending its condolences to Kalu’s family, friends and colleagues.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”