Veteran Journalist Shaka Ssali Dies At 71

Africa has lost a prominent journalist following the death of Shaka Ssali, the longtime host of Straight Talk Africa on Voice of America (VOA).

Ssali passed away on Thursday, March 27, 2025, just two weeks before his 72nd birthday.

Fondly known as the “Kabale Kid,” Ssali was widely respected for his fearless discussions on governance, democracy, and human rights.

For over two decades, he was the face of Straight Talk Africa, a platform that challenged leaders and empowered citizens through insightful interviews and debates.

Born in Kabale, Uganda, Ssali pursued higher education in the United States, earning a doctorate in cross-cultural communication from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

He joined VOA in 1992 and became a leading voice in African journalism, hosting Straight Talk Africa for 20 years before retiring in May 2021.

His passing has sparked tributes from political leaders, journalists, and admirers across the continent.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine described him as a “giant” in journalism and wished him eternal peace. National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya praised him for championing human rights and good governance.

Ronald Muhinda, an aide to opposition leader Kizza Besigye, hailed Ssali as a fearless journalist who gave Africa’s opposition and liberation movements a global platform.

He described him as a broadcaster who upheld fairness and truth throughout his career.

Beyond journalism, Ssali inspired young Africans to engage in meaningful discussions about leadership and accountability.

His legacy remains strong, and his words, “Let’s keep the African hope alive,” will continue to resonate with many.