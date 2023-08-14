Veteran Radio Presenter Alex Mwakideu Bids Farewell To Milele FM After 5-Year Stint

Renowned radio personality Alex Mwakideu has announced his departure from Milele FM, marking the end of a successful five-year journey with the station.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 14, leaving fans and colleagues alike in a state of mixed emotions.

Mwakideu’s illustrious career in the media industry spans an impressive 23 years. His journey began in the year 2000 when he secured his first job at Baraka FM in Mombasa.

Over the course of a decade, he honed his skills and established himself as a prominent voice in the radio realm.

Also Read: Comedian Mulamwah Bids Farewell To Milele FM After Over A Year On-Air

However, it was in 2010 that Mwakideu experienced a significant breakthrough in his career trajectory.

He made a move to Radio Maisha, a decision that would set the stage for eight successful years with the station. His dedication, charisma, and ability to connect with listeners contributed to his rising popularity in the industry.

In 2018, the dynamic broadcaster took another leap, joining Milele FM. The move marked a new chapter in his journey, allowing him to further expand his reach and influence.

During his time at Milele FM, Mwakideu solidified his position as a formidable force in radio, consistently delivering engaging content that resonated with his audience.

Announcing his departure through his social media channels, Mwakideu expressed deep gratitude to his loyal fans, emphasizing that their unwavering support was the driving force behind his success.

“I say thank you to you listeners because without you there cannot be radio. You are the reason that we have a radio,” he shared.

Mwakideu extended his heartfelt appreciation to his colleagues at Milele FM, both those he left behind and those who embarked on their own journeys. “Thank you. We did it. Page closed. Onto the next one,” he concluded, hinting at an exciting new chapter yet to unfold.

Also Read: Aziza Hashim Replaces Willis Raburu On “10 Over 10” Show On Citizen TV

Curiously, the seasoned journalist opted to keep his next move under wraps, intriguing his followers with the anticipation of where his media journey would lead him next.

Milele FM served as the pinnacle of Mwakideu’s remarkable career, a testament to his dedication and hard work. His role as the Head of Radio added to the station’s prominence and influence.

Notably, a significant part of Mwakideu’s career was marked by his collaboration with Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o.

The dynamic duo co-hosted shows at both Radio Maisha and Milele FM, becoming a beloved fixture in the radio landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...