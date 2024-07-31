Vetting Schedule for Cabinet Appointments: August 1 – 4

The 20-member committee has released a schedule detailing the dates and times for each of the 21 nominees to appear. At least four nominees will be vetted each day. The public has until midnight tonight to submit any representations regarding the nominees

Here’s the vetting schedule:

August 1st 2024

8:00 am: Kithure Kindiki (Interior)

10:00 am: Debra Mlongo (Health)

Noon: Alice Wahome (Lands)

3:00 pm: Migos Ogamba (Education)

5:00 pm: Soipan Tuya (Defence)

August 2nd 2024

8:00 am: Andrew Mwihia (Agriculture)

10:00 am: Aden Duale (Environment)

Noon: Eric Muuga (Water)

3:00 pm: Davis Chirchir (Transport)

5:00 pm: Margaret Ndung’u (ICT)

August 3rd 2024

8:00 am: John Mbadi (Treasury)

10:00 am: Salim Mvurya (Trade)

Noon: Rebecca Miano (Tourism)

3:00 pm: Opiyo Wandayi (Energy)

5:00 pm: Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports)

August 4th 2024

8:00 am: Hassan Joho (Mining)

10:00 am: Alfred Mutua (Labour)

Noon: Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives)

3:00 pm: Justin Muturi (Public Service)