Victor Lindelöf Siblings: All About Alexander and Zacharias Nilsson Lindelöf

Victor Jörgen Nilsson Lindelöf is a Swedish professional footballer born on 17 July 1994 in Västerås, Sweden.

He plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Aston Villa and captains the Sweden national team.

Lindelöf is known for his composure on the ball, positional intelligence, leadership qualities, and ability to play out from the back.

He has established himself as a reliable defender across top European competitions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Victor grew up with three brothers in Västerås.

He has mentioned playing football with his two brothers who were closest to him in age during their childhood.

One of his brothers is Alexander Lindelöf, who has played ice hockey.

Another is Zacharias Nilsson Lindelöf, who has been supportive of Victor’s career, including expressing pride during Victor’s successes with the Sweden youth teams.

Career

Lindelöf began his career with local clubs in Västerås, including IK Franke and Västerås SK, making his senior debut for the latter at the age of 15 in 2009.

He helped Västerås SK achieve promotion and impressed enough to secure a move to Benfica in Portugal in 2012.

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After progressing through Benfica’s youth and reserve teams, he broke into the first team, contributing to multiple Primeira Liga titles and domestic cups while gaining valuable European experience.

In 2017, he transferred to Manchester United for a significant fee.

Over eight seasons at Old Trafford, Lindelöf became a dependable squad member, winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup while featuring regularly in the Premier League and European competitions.

He demonstrated strong passing accuracy and defensive solidity, often stepping up during key moments.

In September 2025, he joined Aston Villa on a free transfer, where he has continued his career, helping the club secure the UEFA Europa League title in 2026.

Internationally, he has over 70 caps for Sweden, captaining the side and representing them at major tournaments including UEFA Euros and the FIFA World Cup.

He also won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2015.

Accolades

With Benfica, Lindelöf won three Primeira Liga titles, two Taça de Portugal trophies, one Taça da Liga, and two Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

At Manchester United, he added an EFL Cup and an FA Cup to his collection, along with reaching Europa League finals.

With Aston Villa, he claimed the UEFA Europa League.

On the international stage, his major honour is the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Sweden in 2015, where he was named in the Team of the Tournament.

He has also earned individual recognition as a consistent performer and leader for club and country.