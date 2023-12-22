Vihiga OCS Kevin Rutto Attacked, Robbed of Pistol

Police are looking for a gang that attacked a senior police officer in Vihiga and robbed him of his pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

The Officer Commanding Station Vihiga Kevin Rutto told his colleagues he was on patrol in the area using his private car when he was attacked and stabbed.

He was stabbed in the head and shoulder as he struggled with the attackers and left with an injury during the Thursday morning incident outside Maragoli Plaza, police said.

The police commander said the attackers who seemed to have marked his movements escaped with his Jericho pistol with 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, two mobile phones, car keys and other personal items.

He was rescued and taken to Mungoma Private Hospital for medical attention and later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Scans done on him confirmed he was out of danger and was discharged from hospital.

Police say a hunt on the three attackers is ongoing. There are fears the weapon may be used to commit crimes in the country.

Meanwhile, police in Maragua, Murangá South are investigating an incident in which two-night guards were injured in a robbery of coffee parchment.

The incident happened at Gikomora Coffee Factory, police said. The guards were attacked by about seven robbers who stole seven bags of parchment-grade one coffee valued at approximately Sh27,000.

The guards sustained deep head and hand cuts as they tried to resist the robbery.

Police said the robbers gained entry to the factory by cutting the wire mesh gate next to the drying shade.

The guards said they also lost mobile phones and Sh200.

The injured watchmen were rushed to Maragua Level IV hospital, where they received treatment and were discharged in fair condition, police said.

A hunt on the robbers is ongoing, police said of the Thursday incident.