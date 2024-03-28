Villagers Lynch Two Suspected Arms Dealers in Moyale 

Two suspects were Wednesday lynched after being accused of smuggling ammunition in Dabel area, Moyale, Marsabit County.

The area is near the Kenya-Ethiopia border and currently experiencing tension and clashes between groups seeking to control gold mining sites.

The government two weeks ago banned mining activities at the sites.

On Wednesday, locals cornered the two while riding on a motorcycle and stoned them before setting their bodies and the cargo on fire.

The locals said they feared the ammunition would be used against them.

Police were called to the scene and asked locals to avoid taking matters into their own hands.

Police want the villagers to avoid mob lynching and instead surrender suspects to authorities for prosecution.

The government moved to restore order in the area where seven people were killed in a fight between gangs over the control of a gold mining sites.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki flew to Dabel Artisinal Mining Sites within Golbo Division of Marsabit County and announced measures to arrest the escalation of violence and other criminal activities in the area.

The area has been rife with armed criminals facilitating trade in narcotic drugs, while seven people including two aliens were killed this week in gang rivalries among the illegal artisinal miners on site.

Cases of rape, defilement and gender based violence have been booked, Kindiki said.

Kindiki said a special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations to identify and apprehend the offenders.

He also said effective 0630 hours Thursday March 14 2024, the Dabel Artisinal Mining Sites described in Gazette Notice No.3032 of even date, had been declared dangerous and disturbed and vacation orders issued for 30 days.

This meant the site had been closed.

“Pursuant to Section 8(1) of the Public Order Act, Cap 56 of the Laws of Kenya, and Section 106(1) of the National Police Service Act, no person may be found present in the areas specified in the Gazette Notice at any time without the written authority of the County Police Commander, Marsabit County,” he said.

As such, he added, the gazetted areas remain under the domination of national security agencies and no access to, or activity of any nature whatsoever is permitted in the said areas during the pendency of the orders herein.

The orders shall remain in force at all times but they may be terminated, withdrawn, varied, continued or otherwise altered as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration may direct, he said.

The affected areas include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha and Hillo Karray.

Others are Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa.

Kindiki was accompanied to the area on March 14 by Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Noor Gabow.