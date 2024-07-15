VIP Rent a Car Elevates the Car Rental Game in Dubai with New Luxury Cars

Dubai is the biggest exotic car dreamland in the world. Witnessing the rarest, fastest, biggest, and most exotic cars roam the streets of the city is not special anymore. However, in the world of luxury car rental Dubai, a few service providers can match the elevated level maintained by VIP Rent a Car. The shiniest, most attention-grabbing cars to rent that will exceed the tallest of expectations are available with these guys all year. Also, the team at VIP Rent a Car is always at work adding the newest cars and SUVs to their already impressive fleet. Their inventory has just about every exotic, luxurious car and SUV available for all requirements. If any supercar is not already listed on their website, chances are it will be there in a short amount of time.

New Fleet Arrival – Leading the Car Rental Charge in Dubai

VIP Rent a Car’s fleet was already one of the most impressive ones in Dubai. Also, they have added some of the most awaited exotic cars to their inventory as well. The widened choice of cars and SUVs has elevated Dubai’s car rental industry to new heights. Some of the most notable new inclusions are:

Ferrari Purosangue – Ever since its release, the Ferrari Purosangue has been eagerly awaited in Dubai. It’s finally here and can be rented from VIP Rent a Car. Renting this mega SUV will be an expensive endeavor. However, for people who can afford it, the experience will be worth it.

Range Rover Sport First Edition V8 – The regular Range Rover Sport is already a premium, spacious SUV. The First Edition V8 ups the SUV game to new heights. Renting this powerful and iconic SUV can transform any road trip or vacation in Dubai.

Tesla Model X – If all-electric cars and SUVs with special gullwing doors float your boat, the Tesla Model X will be the ideal option. VIP Rent a Car has recently added this fast, elegant, and spacious electric car to their fleet as well.

Rolls Royce Cullinan – The pinnacle of luxury and premium designs, the Rolls Royce Cullinan is now available to rent at VIP Rent a Car. They will offer this car to business visitors, tourists, and residents looking to elevate their status.

Power, Class, Elegance, and Luxury on Wheels

Whether impressing others at VIP events or transforming road trips and vacations across the UAE are the requirements, these exotic car rental services will play a vital role. In addition to these new arrivals, VIP Rent a Car offers a wide range of luxury cars as well. Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Cadillac Escalade, and many other well-known models are available in their inventory all year. Also, whether a full-day car rental service, weekly hire, or monthly car rental Dubai is required for long vacations or business rentals, these guys will provide flexible rental plans.

So, when you want to add elegance, luxury, comfort, and style to your vacation or road trip in Dubai, make sure to give VIP Rent a Car a call. Their team is super helpful and very experienced in offering the best exotic, luxury car rental services. Also, seasonal discounts are available on different cars in their inventory. Make sure to visit their deals and discounts sections to get the best price offers.

It Had to be VIP Rent a Car

Dubai’s car rental landscape is filled with average service providers. VIP Rent a Car sets itself out as one of the leading companies. When renting the most exotic and luxurious cars is required, these service providers will exceed all expectations. Also, who else in Dubai would’ve brought in such exotic and luxurious cars, offering them for flexible rental requirements? In addition to their new exotic cars, VIP Rent a Car already has one of the most exciting and drool-worthy car rental inventories in Dubai. Also, these guys offer free doorstep delivery or chauffeur services with luxury car and SUV rental services.