Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ completes a year of blockbuster journey!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one of the visionary filmmakers of Indian cinema who consistently pushes the boundaries with his exceptional content. During his ever-impressive cinematic journey, Vipul has given several superhit films including ‘The Kerala Story’. The critically acclaimed film and one of the biggest blockbusters, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani, has been released a year today. The box office performance and love from the audience channeled the film’s importance among the masses and even after a year of release, it is no less than the most truthful film ever made.

When the film released in theaters on May 5, 2023, it was picked up by audiences around the world and became a smash hit. The success story of The Kerala Story at the box office was unlike any other. Without any major pre-release buzz or heavy promotions, the film lets its content and execution speak volumes, paving an impressive path at the box office.

The makers triumphed over all the crucial challenges and ultimately the film emerged as a blockbuster thanks to the support of the audience. Several special screenings of the film were held, including one for the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the students of ABVP also held a screening for the students of JNU.

‘The Kerala Story’ has become a very important film to educate the public about what is happening in the world. The film brought to light some of the critical issues facing humanity.

The much-loved film and the real blockbuster of 2023 not only set the parameters for its theatrical release but also garnered immense love from the audience on its digital release and flooded with whooping TRP on its digital release. Besides the box office collections of over 302 crores, the film’s unfiltered content and raw truth shocked the entire country, and its huge impact was seen in several places.

The makers were praised by the audience for presenting the true-to-life story on the big screens and it was a game changer at the box office as it changed the post-release scenario forever and also spread awareness about the hate racket. The film recently created a stir when a Christian diocese screened the film ‘The Kerala Story’