Former Governor Wa Iria Remanded After Failing to Raise Sh10 Million Cash Bail 

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been remanded at Industrial Area Prison in Nairobi after he failed to raise bail.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki released Wa Iria on a bond of Sh20 million with an alternative cash bail of Sh10 million in a Sh351 million graft case facing him and two others.

Wa Iria pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He denied irregularly awarding contracts to Top Image Media Consultants Limited worth Sh351 million.

Charges facing the former governor include abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property and money laundering.

His co-accused, David Njeri and Solomon Kimani, were released on a bond of Sh5 million and Sh7 million respectively.

They were also given the alternative of depositing Sh1 million and Sh4 million cash bail.

The charges relate to tenders for media and publicity during the Financial Years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The tenders were allegedly, irregularly, awarded to a company linked to them, court heard.

Directors of the company are said to be close associates of the former governor.

His legal team was struggling to meet the conditions set by the court. This means if any, he will be released on May 2.

EACC said they have filed a civil suit in the High Court to recover all public funds believed to have been lost.

Wa Iria has denied all the charges.

On Monday, Wa Iria was presented before Justice Nixon Sifuna of Milimani Anti-Corruption High Court who declined to extend orders suspending his prosecution and ordered him and his co-accused to surrender to EACC for processing ahead of plea-taking on Tuesday.

A High Court in Murang’a had previously issued temporary orders stopping their charging in court.

But the orders were vacated by Justice James Wakiaga who subsequently transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Court for further directions.