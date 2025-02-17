Waititu seeks bail pending appeal of 12-year sentence 

Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu moved to the High Court seeking to overturn his sentencing of 12 years in jail.

The anti-corruption court February 13, sentenced Waititu alongside his wife Susan Wangari and their married couple associates involved in a road business.

Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison or a fine of Sh53.5 million after being found guilty of four counts under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, including conflict of interest in a Sh588 million graft case.

He moved to the High Court seeking to be released on reasonable bail and bond terms pending the hearing and determination of the application.

In the petition filed under certificate of urgency, Waititu through his lawyer Danstan Omari argued that his appeal has overwhelming chances of success.

The former governor, who is dissatisfied with the judgement and sentence, alleges that serving his sentence while his appeal is pending would be prejudicial.

Omari claimed that by the time the appeal is determined, Waititu may have already completed a significant portion of his sentence.

“The Appellant/Applicant is apprehensive given the time it will take to hear and determine the appeal and the nature of the sentence, if successful, the appeal will be rendered nugatory and the Applicant stands to suffer great prejudice and injustice because he will have served part of the sentence if not the entire sentence,” read the court documents.

“The Applicant is not a flight risk is a well-known public figure engaged in active politics for over 20 years, has a known permanent abode and family members including his nuclear family all resident within the Republic of Kenya.”