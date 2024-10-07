Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Elected Council Of Governors Chairperson

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi was Monday elected as the new Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG).

The announcement followed more than five hours of closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

Abdullahi’s election underscores the council’s dedication to maintaining a balance of power and fostering consensus between the two main political coalitions.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was appointed Vice Chair during the same meeting, as he is expected to support Abdullahi in advancing the council’s initiatives.

As the primary body representing county governments at the national level, the CoG is expected to see a renewed sense of direction and vigour under this new leadership.

Abdullahi, who was the CoG vice chairperson, replaces Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru who served in the position for two terms. She was first elected as Chair of the council in September 2022.

The Council of County Governors (COG) is a non-partisan organization established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA 2012).

The Council of Governors comprises of the Governors of the 47 Counties and its main functions are the promotion of visionary leadership, sharing of best practices and offer a collective voice on policy issues; promote inter – county consultations, encourage and initiate information sharing on the performance of County Governments with regard to the execution of their functions and collective consultation on matters of interest to County Governments.

Here is the full list after the October 7 polls:

Chair – Ahmed Abdullahi

Deputy – Mutahi Kahiga

Whip – Nandi Governor

Finance – Fernandes Barasa

Health – Muthomi Njuki

Agriculture – Kenneth Lusaka

Environment – Wilberforce Otichilo

ASALs – Garissa governor

Blue Economy – Paul Otuoma

Education – Eric Mutai

Gender, Youth – West Pokot

HR, Labour – Johnson Sakaja

ICT – Elgeyo Marakwet governor

Land, housing – Anyang’ Nyong’o

Resource mobilization – Simba Arati

Security and foreign affairs – Baringo governor

Tourism – Narok governor

Trade – Wavinya Ndeti

Transport – Marsabit governor

Water – Laikipia governor

Legal affairs – Achilo Ayacko