Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Elected Council Of Governors Chairperson

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi was Monday elected as the new Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG).
The announcement followed more than five hours of closed-door discussions among the 47 county heads, during which they deliberated on leadership rotation between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.
Abdullahi’s election underscores the council’s dedication to maintaining a balance of power and fostering consensus between the two main political coalitions.
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was appointed Vice Chair during the same meeting, as he is expected to support Abdullahi in advancing the council’s initiatives.
As the primary body representing county governments at the national level, the CoG is expected to see a renewed sense of direction and vigour under this new leadership.
Abdullahi, who was the CoG vice chairperson, replaces Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru who served in the position for two terms. She was first elected as Chair of the council in September 2022.
The Council of County Governors (COG) is a non-partisan organization established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA 2012).
The Council of Governors comprises of the Governors of the 47 Counties and its main functions are the promotion of visionary leadership, sharing of best practices and offer a collective voice on policy issues; promote inter – county consultations, encourage and initiate information sharing on the performance of County Governments with regard to the execution of their functions and collective consultation on matters of interest to County Governments.
Here is the full list after the October 7 polls:
Chair – Ahmed Abdullahi
Deputy – Mutahi Kahiga
Whip – Nandi Governor
Finance – Fernandes Barasa
Health – Muthomi Njuki
Agriculture – Kenneth Lusaka
Environment – Wilberforce Otichilo
ASALs – Garissa governor
Blue Economy – Paul Otuoma
Education – Eric Mutai
Gender, Youth – West Pokot
HR, Labour – Johnson Sakaja
ICT – Elgeyo Marakwet governor
Land, housing – Anyang’ Nyong’o
Resource mobilization – Simba Arati
Security and foreign affairs – Baringo governor
Tourism – Narok governor
Trade – Wavinya Ndeti
Transport – Marsabit governor
Water – Laikipia governor
Legal affairs – Achilo AyackoEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874