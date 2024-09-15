Wajir MCA Missing After Suspected Abduction In Nairobi

A Wajir Member of County Assembly (MCA) is missing after he was abducted along Enterprise Road in Nairobi.

Dela MCA Yussuf Hussein Ibrahim has been missing since September 13 when he was allegedly abducted.

Fellow MCAs led by Wajir Speaker Abdille Yussuf said his whereabouts have remained unknown to his family, friends, and his constituents.

The leaders said the reason for his abduction is still unknown.

The matter has since been reported by the family at DCI, Makadara Police Station under the OB 86/13/09/2024 for investigation to ascertain his whereabouts.

Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa said they are investigating the claims.

She said the MCA is yet to be found.

The leaders said they were not privy to any ongoing investigations or any criminal offence committed by the abducted MCA.

“We are alarmed by the predicaments of our colleague and in the recent surge of abductions, enforced disappearance and killing of Kenyans, there is an urgent need for the security agencies to inform us the whereabouts of the honorable member,” they said.

“In case the member has committed any offense we beseech the security agencies to allow the member freedom of arrested persons as provided by article 49 of the Constitution of Kenya.”

They called on the police to carry out a thorough and urgent investigation into the abduction of the MCA and ensure his freedom.

Hussein was intercepted along Enterprise Road in Nairobi by two unmarked vehicles on Friday night at around 9 pm.

He was in a taxi headed towards South C before he was forcefully taken away by the unknown people.

In the ensuing chaos, the abductors also seized the taxi driver’s phone to obstruct any immediate communication.

However, his phone, which accidentally fell inside the taxi, was later recovered by the driver.

The taxi driver, unaware of the true identity of his passenger, promptly reported the incident to the Industrial Area Police Station, setting in motion an investigation.

Eldas MP Aden Keynan called on the police and other security agencies to expedite investigations into this abduction.

“The safety of leaders and, by extension, the citizens remains of paramount importance. The DCI must leave no stone unturned in their quest to trace the MCA and apprehend the perpetrators behind the despicable act,” he said.

The motive of the abduction is yet to be known.

Cases of abduction have been on the rise amid calls on authorities to address the trend.