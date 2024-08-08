Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Wales And Dragons Hooker Bradley Roberts Retires At 29 Due To Back Injury

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Wales And Dragons Hooker Bradley Roberts Retires At 29 Due To Back Injury

    Wales and Dragons rugby player Bradley Roberts has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29 because of a back injury.

    Born in South Africa, Roberts joined the Dragons in 2022 after playing for Ulster and the Sharks in Durban. Reflecting on his career, Roberts said: “My career has been short but very sweet. I look back on this chapter with pride and amazement. I have no doubt this experience will prepare me well for whatever comes next in life. If my journey so far is any indication, I’m sure it will be very exciting.”

    Roberts’ rugby journey included a season at RGC in the Welsh Premiership before he joined Ulster, where his powerful ball-carrying skills made him eligible to represent Wales through ancestry.

    He earned five caps for Wales, making his debut against South Africa in the autumn of 2021.

    Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan praised Roberts, saying: “Bradley has always given his absolute best, which has made him a fan favorite at every club he’s played for. His dedication, drive, and talent have allowed him to compete at the highest level. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for him and welcoming him back to Rodney Parade in the years to come.”

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Richarlison Commits To Tottenham Hotspur, Rejects Saudi Arabia Offer

    Wales And Dragons Hooker Bradley Roberts Retires At 29 Due To Back Injury

     
    Real Madrid Legend Pepe Retires From Football At 41