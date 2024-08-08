Wales And Dragons Hooker Bradley Roberts Retires At 29 Due To Back Injury

Wales and Dragons rugby player Bradley Roberts has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 29 because of a back injury.

Born in South Africa, Roberts joined the Dragons in 2022 after playing for Ulster and the Sharks in Durban. Reflecting on his career, Roberts said: “My career has been short but very sweet. I look back on this chapter with pride and amazement. I have no doubt this experience will prepare me well for whatever comes next in life. If my journey so far is any indication, I’m sure it will be very exciting.”

Roberts’ rugby journey included a season at RGC in the Welsh Premiership before he joined Ulster, where his powerful ball-carrying skills made him eligible to represent Wales through ancestry.

He earned five caps for Wales, making his debut against South Africa in the autumn of 2021.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan praised Roberts, saying: “Bradley has always given his absolute best, which has made him a fan favorite at every club he’s played for. His dedication, drive, and talent have allowed him to compete at the highest level. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for him and welcoming him back to Rodney Parade in the years to come.”