Wallace Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

Wallace “Wally” Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died, his family said Wednesday. He was 88.

He died “peacefully” at home following a battle with dementia, his family said.

Amos, a native of Tallahassee, Florida, opened the first Famous Amos cookie shop in Hollywood, California on the famed Sunset Blvd. in 1975. Amos’ cookie brand exploded in popularity over the years, becoming known for its signature beige packaging and blue lettering.

“With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride,” read a statement from the Amos family.

The statement continued, “It’s also a part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud. Our dad taught as the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams. He was a true original Black American hero.”

The statement also asked for contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.

“We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today,” the statement finished.

Amos was recognized as the Horatio Alger Award recipient in 1987, an award who recognizes Americans who are “contemporary role models whose experiences exemplify that opportunities for a successful life are available to all individuals who are dedicated to the principles of integrity, hard work, perseverance and compassion for others.”

Amos’ membership page on the award’s website details a career as a music agent prior to Famous Amos. The founder also authored several books including “The Famous Amos Story: The Face That Launched a Thousand Chips,” “The Cookie Never Crumbles: Practical Recipes for Everyday Living” and “The Man with No Name: Turn Lemons into Lemonade.”

