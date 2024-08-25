Walmart Recalls Nearly 10,000 Cases of Apple Juice Over Inorganic Arsenic Concerns

Walmart has issued a recall for nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold in stores across the U.S. due to potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated the recall’s urgency on Friday after its initial announcement on August 15, indicating that the affected product may cause temporary adverse health effects but is unlikely to lead to serious or irreversible medical issues.

The recall involves 9,535 cases of Great Value brand apple juice, specifically six-packs of 8-ounce bottles, sold in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Florida-based manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc. voluntarily recalled the juice after detecting arsenic levels that exceeded industry standards.

Inorganic arsenic, more toxic than its organic counterpart, is considered a carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Although the levels found in the recalled juice bottles are low, the FDA does not expect them to cause severe health consequences. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that very low levels of inorganic and organic arsenic are present in most food products. Slightly elevated levels can lead to symptoms like vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness, and muscle cramping.

No reports of illnesses related to the recalled apple juice have been shared by the FDA. Both Walmart and Refresco Beverages US Inc. have not responded to requests for comment.

Via Agencies