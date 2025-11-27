Wamalwa Wants UDA’s Ndakwa Disqualified Over Attack Claims in Malava By-Election

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has called for the disqualification of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa from the Malava parliamentary by-election.

Wamalwa accused Ndakwa of being linked to an attack on DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako and claimed there were attempts to interfere with police work at some polling stations.

“Any candidate found engaging in violence or attempting to manipulate the electoral process should be immediately disqualified,” Wamalwa said.

His remarks come as tensions remain high in Malava, where security officers have increased patrols to ensure order during voting. Election officials and police are investigating the allegations. Neither Ndakwa nor the UDA party had issued a response by Thursday morning.

Voting in Malava is continuing under tight security, with residents urged to remain calm and participate in the process peacefully.

The concerns follow the arrest of DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako on Wednesday, only hours after he alleged that he had been attacked and one of his vehicles set on fire. DAP-K said Panyako was being held at Malava Police Station. Local reports indicate he was detained after going to report the attack and the destruction of his property by unknown individuals.

The party accused police of working with the attackers, saying their agents were beaten and property destroyed during the night.

Earlier, after casting his vote at St. Joseph Lunyu Primary School, Panyako claimed there was a plan to assassinate him, arguing that polls had placed him ahead in the Malava race. He alleged that the attack on him and his family involved individuals connected to the state, including a senior aide to the president.

Wamalwa condemned the incidents, accusing security agencies of allowing violence and insisting that the UDA candidate should be disqualified.

Malava and Kasipul are among several constituencies experiencing tension during the by-elections. Other areas with heightened security include Mbeere North and Magarini.

A total of six National Assembly seats are being contested: Magarini (Kilifi), Banissa (Mandera), Mbeere North (Embu), Ugunja (Siaya), Kasipul (Homa Bay) and Malava (Kakamega). Baringo County is also holding a Senate by-election.