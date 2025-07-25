Wandayi rubbishes Sifuna’s criticism of ODM, Kenya Kwanza deal, urges him to walk out

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, on Wednesday, said the ODM Party would stick with President William Ruto to the end, dismissing the party’s Secretary Edwin Sifuna’s growing scathing attacks on the pact between the ruling coalition and the Orange Party.

Wandayi described Sifuna as a toddler in politics, and one who should not lecture or dictate to the ODM party’s future dealings with Ruto.

“This government is being fully supported by Raila Odinga and his party to the end, and if someone thinks that the pact between him and Ruto doesn’t please you, that is his problem,” Wandayi stayed.

He told Sifuna to ship out of the party if he is feeling uncomfortable.

“Nobody is forcing you to stick around if you’re not happy. Membership is by choice and you can choose to go…it is time you began acknowledging that this party has veterans who can shepherd the party into the future,” stated Wandayi.

Sifuna had during an interview with Citizen TV said the agreement between the Raila Odinga party and Ruto was dead.

The agreement, he stated was anchored on two fundamental pillars, one of which, he argued, has not been honoured by Ruto.

The first reason for the MoU, he added, was to stop the killings that had occurred during the Gen Z protests.

He said this violence had continued, citing the recent death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who reportedly died in a police cell.

The second reason, according to the ODM Secretary General, was to support and strengthen democracy in the country, which is not happening.

Wandayi, however, rubbished Sifuna’s castigations of the deal, telling him to mature up.

He warned Sifuna to brace for isolation in the party if he continues to misbehave.

“You will shall know that you don’t know…there are veterans here ask for direction,” he said.

Wandayi said it was not good news being outside the government.

“It is very cold, and that is why we must stick with Ruto to the end,” stated Wandayi.

And speaking of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wandayi said the former DP was daydreaming on plans to succeed Ruto as President.

The CS was speaking at Kebabe in South Mugirango in Kisii late Wednesday.

He said the government was very intentional with development that impacts the future of the people.

“Honestly, if you’re getting development from Ruto is there any other government you’re looking forward to?” posed Wandayi.

Wandayi said every village shall be connected with electricity by the time Ruto leaves power.

He was hosted by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro.