Wanted fraudster claiming to be government aide arrested

Detectives arrested one Abraham Kimeli, a notorious fraudster who duped an unsuspecting job seeker by masquerading as the personal assistant to the Head of Public Service.

His elaborate ruse cost the victim Sh130,000.

In February 2024, a woman working in Lebanon connected with a follower on TikTok who went by the name “City Tycoon.” Seeking a way not to return to Lebanon when her contract is over, she asked the alleged “city tycoon” for help in securing a permanent job back in Kenya.

What followed was a web of deception that would ensnare any unsuspecting victim, police investigations show.

With charm and confidence, the fraudster provided his mobile number and painted a false image of himself as a key player in government affairs.

Earning the woman’s trust, he crafted a convincing narrative about a job opportunity, complete with a seemingly legitimate document purportedly from the Public Service Commission.

As the fraudster continued his deceitful game, he began demanding facilitation fees, which prompted the woman to enlist her employer’s help in sending money through Western Union.

Unfortunately, she was left reeling when she found herself scammed out of Sh130,000, with a promised job that evaporated into thin air.

Thanks to diligent forensic investigation, this scam artist was finally trailed down and arrested.

He was Thursday detained awaiting the legal repercussions for his fraudulent actions.

There has a surge in fraud cases being reported to police amid efforts to address the same.

Elsewhere, detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) apprehended 28-year-old Desmond Omollo Ogutu for making false documents.

The arrest took place in Claywork area of Kasarani, Nairobi County, where detectives acted on credible leads, taking the suspect into custody.

A thorough search of Ogutu’s residence uncovered a treasure trove of incriminating evidence, including a collection of fake stamps from Port Health Services for Wilson Airport, a counterfeit seal of a Port Health officer for Wilson Airport, and stamps fraudulently inscribed with “Injectable Polio Vaccine” and “Stamaril Pasteur.” The haul also featured stamps bearing the writings “Gertrude Children’s Hospital” and “Dr. Desmond Ogutu,” as well as 274 blank International Certificates of Vaccination and 91 single-dose vaccination cards.

Investigations have since linked Ogutu to forged yellow cards recovered from six Somali nationals intercepted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on August 8, 2025, while being smuggled to Libya via Egypt.

The suspect was Wednesday arraigned before Kahawa Law Courts for custodial orders, but the session was adjourned after his lawyer failed to join the virtual proceedings on time.