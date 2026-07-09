Wanted Sh15 million land fraud suspect arrested in operation in Kajiado

Detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) arrested fraud suspect Nancy Wamuyu Njai, who was wanted under a warrant of arrest issued by the Kajiado Chief Magistrate’s Court on December 17, 2025.

The suspect was apprehended in execution of the court warrant and is currently being processed ahead of her arraignment before the Kajiado Law Courts, July 10, 2026.

She is expected to face charges alongside her co-accused, Josephat Gichuge Mwirabua alias “Kabeabea” and Robert Mwarangu, who were arrested earlier and have since taken plea.

Investigations established that between September and December 2016, several complainants purchased plots from Diamond Property Merchants Ltd at Bethany Phase III in Kajiado County.

The investors were allegedly promised not only ownership of the plots but also lucrative greenhouse agribusiness projects that were expected to generate returns.

However, as the buyers awaited issuance of their individual title deeds, investigators discovered that the title to the parcel of land had allegedly been transferred to the wife of Josephat Gichuge Mwirabua, who subsequently subdivided the land, sold portions to other unsuspecting buyers, and secured a Sh15 million loan from a bank using the title as collateral.

Further investigations established that prospective investors were allegedly lured through advertisements by Nguzo International, a company associated with Nancy Wamuyu Njai, which promised buyers profitable greenhouse farming ventures on the purchased land.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said he remains relentless in its crackdown on land fraud and urges members of the public to exercise due diligence before purchasing property by verifying ownership documents with the relevant government agencies.

Kabeabea is facing charges in court.