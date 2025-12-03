How Wanya Morris Increased His Net Worth

Wanya Morris net worth is estimated at $30 million, earned through his legendary music career with Boyz II Men, solo projects, touring, television appearances, and decades of influence in the R&B industry. As one of the most recognizable voices of 1990s R&B, Morris continues to generate income through music, performances, and entertainment roles that keep his legacy alive.

Early Life

Wanya Jermaine Morris was born on July 29, 1973, in Philadelphia. He attended the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, where he met his future Boyz II Men members. The group, then known as Unique Attraction, invited Morris to join during his freshman year—launching a journey that would reshape R&B.

Career Earnings From Boyz II Men

Wanya Morris rose to fame as a lead vocalist of Boyz II Men, one of the most successful R&B groups of all time. Formed in 1988 and signed to Motown Records in 1991, the group went on to sell millions of records worldwide.

Boyz II Men released 15 studio albums, including major multi-platinum classics such as:

"Cooleyhighharmony" (1991) – 9× Platinum

"II" (1994) – 12× Platinum

"Evolution" (1997) – 2× Platinum

These albums produced some of the biggest R&B hits ever recorded, including:

“Motownphilly”

“End of the Road”

“On Bended Knee”

“I’ll Make Love to You”

Their record-breaking collaboration with Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day,” held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 consecutive weeks, a record that stood for 23 years. The group is also one of the few acts in history to replace themselves at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

This period marked the height of the group’s commercial success, contributing significantly to Wanya Morris’ multimillion-dollar net worth.

Solo Work and Additional Income Streams

Outside Boyz II Men, Morris has explored solo projects that supplemented his earnings:

"Millennium Renaissance" (2000) – a compilation project

"Unreleased" (2007) – a mixtape

He has also continued to earn income from touring, music specials, and live performances.

Television and Acting

Wanya has appeared on several popular television shows, boosting his visibility and income:

Finished fourth on Dancing with the Stars (2016)

Guest appearances on How I Met Your Mother, Black-ish, and Schooled

Film roles in Long Shot (2019) and Easter Sunday (2022)

In 2021, he performed on ABC’s holiday special “A Very Boy Band Holiday.”

Awards Boosting His Industry Value

As a member of Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris has earned:

Four Grammy Awards

Nine American Music Awards

Multiple Billboard Music Awards

Numerous Soul Train Awards

A 2023 Children’s & Family Emmy Award nomination

These accolades strengthened the group’s legacy, ensuring continued royalties and global demand for their music.

Personal Life

Wanya Morris married Traci Nash in 2002, and together they share six children. Their four sons later formed the R&B group WanMor, who became the first artists signed to Mary J. Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions.

In 2019, Morris married Amber Reyes, following his split from Nash. He also previously dated singer and actress Brandy during the 1990s.

Real Estate Holdings

In 1997, Morris purchased a four-bedroom home in Voorhees, New Jersey. The property later went on the market in 2008 for $649,900. Real estate has been one of his long-term passive investments.

Wanya Morris Net Worth

