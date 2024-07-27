Watamu’s Gedi Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

The Historic Town and Archaeological Site of Gedi in Watamu, Kilifi County, has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking a significant cultural and historical milestone for Kenya.

The announcement was made at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India.

The event, which began on July 21 and will continue until July 31, 2024, will evaluate 27 sites for potential inclusion in the World Heritage List.

A Kenyan delegation led by Professor Peter Ngure, Kenya’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and Ambassador to India, graced the event, which underscored the country’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei expressed enthusiasm and pride in Kenya’s achievement, stating: “The designation of Gedi as a World Heritage Site is a testament to its historical and cultural significance.”

“We believe that this recognition will not only enhance Kenya’s appeal as a tourist destination but also play a crucial role in preserving our diverse heritage,” she added.

Gedi, an ancient Swahili town located on the coast of Kenya, offers a unique glimpse into the region’s past. The site, which includes well-preserved ruins of the once-thriving town, provides invaluable insights into the architectural, economic, and social aspects of the Swahili civilization.

Chepkemei emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism in Kenya’s future strategy.

“Our commitment to sustainable tourism is unwavering,” she noted.

“We are dedicated to working closely with local communities and partners to promote and conserve our heritage. Gedi’s new status will undoubtedly attract visitors seeking to experience Kenya’s vibrant culture and historical richness, all while ensuring that our practices support long-term conservation efforts.”

When a site is added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, it signifies that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has acknowledged its substantial cultural, historical, scientific, or natural importance.

In addition to Gedi, Kenya is already home to several other prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Lamu Old Town, Mount Kenya National Park, the Kenya Lake System in the Great Rift Valley, and the Samburu, Buffalo Springs, and Shaba National Reserves.