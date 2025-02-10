Wayne Gretzky Siblings: A Look at the Ice Hockey Coach’s Family Tree

Wayne Gretzky, born in 1961, is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player and coach, celebrated as the greatest in NHL history.

He began playing hockey at a young age, demonstrating exceptional talent that led him to professional play in the World Hockey Association (WHA) and later the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.

During his time with the Oilers, Gretzky led the team to four Stanley Cup victories and revolutionized the sport with his skill and speed.

He set numerous NHL records, including most goals, assists, and total points in a season, and won multiple Art Ross Memorial Trophies and Hart Memorial Trophies.

Gretzky retired in 1999, holding or sharing 57 NHL records, including career goals, assists, points, and playoff achievements.

Wayne has four siblings, a sister named Kim, and three brothers named Keith, Glen, and Brent.

Kim was born on May 12, 1963.

Keith, born on February 16, 1967, was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres but played in the minor leagues while Glen, born on August 15, 1969, is an actor and producer.

Brent, born on February 20, 1972, played for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL.

Career

Gretzky’s NHL career spanned 20 seasons, from 1979 to 1999, during which he played for four teams.

Known as “the Great One,” Gretzky is the leading career goal scorer, assist producer, and point scorer in NHL history.

He has more career assists than any other player has total points, and upon his retirement in 1999, he held 61 NHL records.

Impressively, 24 seasons after retiring, he still holds or shares 57 NHL records, and the NHL retired his jersey number 99 league-wide in his honor.

Gretzky’s finesse and speed revolutionized the game of hockey. In his debut season with the Edmonton Oilers, he scored 51 goals and provided 86 assists.

He spearheaded the Oilers to four Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988.

Early in the 1989–90 season, Gretzky surpassed Gordie Howe’s NHL all-time scoring record of 1,850 points.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988 and later played for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

Gretzky’s career records include the most regular-season goals (894), assists (1,963), points (2,857), and hat-tricks (50). In the playoffs, he holds records for the most goals (122), assists (260), points (382), hat-tricks (10), and game-winning goals (24).

Accolades

Gretzky is celebrated as the greatest ice hockey player of all time, and his list of accolades is a testament to this.Upon his retirement in 1999, Gretzky held an astounding 61 NHL records, and remarkably, he still holds or shares 57 of them 24 seasons later.

In recognition of his unparalleled contributions, the NHL retired his jersey number 99 across the entire league.

In regular season play, Gretzky holds the record for the most career goals with 894, as well as the most career assists at 1,963, and the highest career point total at 2,857.

His dominance is further highlighted by winning the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s leading point scorer, a record 10 times.

He also captured the prestigious Hart Trophy as the most valuable player nine times.

Gretzky remains the only NHL player to surpass 200 points in a single season, an extraordinary feat he accomplished on four separate occasions.

Gretzky’s excellence extended into the postseason, where he holds records for the most career playoff goals (122), assists (260), points (382), hat-tricks (10), and game-winning goals (24).

He also reached his first 1,000 points in a record 424 games, and the second 1,000 faster (433 games) than any player other than himself.