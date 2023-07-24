We Are Ready for You – Kindiki Dares Opposition to Hold Demos on Wednesday

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday dared the opposition to hold anti-government demonstrations, indicating that they will deal with them ruthlessly.

There are planned demonstrations over the high cost of living and the recently introduced Finance Act 2023 on Wednesday.

“We are ready for them, on Wednesday we will deploy from 1 am,” he said.

Kindiki indicated that the protesters have been engaging in crime in the name of peaceful demonstrations and assured Kenyans that there will be no demonstrations of such kind in Kenya again.

Speaking on Monday at Kiserian and Kapindasum in the banditry-prone Baringo South when he toured the area to review the progress of the ongoing operation dubbed Maliza Uhalifu targeting bandits and armed criminals, Kindiki said they are ready to confront the protesters.

The protests are usually peaceful until when police intervene. Up to 15 people were shot dead and 50 injured in three days of protests in the country between July 19 and 21.

The CS at the same time assured the residents of Baringo that security officers are monitoring bandits’ hideouts and will not allow anyone access.

He said areas that were gazetted as disturbed and dangerous shall remain in that way and anyone found trespassing shall be considered a suspect.

“I want to assure the residents of, Muchongoi, Mkutanii, Baringo, and all other counties affected by banditry that we will not allow criminals to access dangerous places, gorges, hills, valleys, and caves which were used as hideouts,” he said.

Kindiki further urged the residents to uphold peace and collaborate with the government in fighting banditry in the region.

In recent months, Baringo County was insecure due to banditry. The vice led to the closure of 21 schools in the region, thus paralyzing learning in the area.

However, 14 schools out of the 21 closed schools were reopened at the beginning of March to pave the way for learning activities in the region.

