We shall work with churches that open doors to us, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Sunday told off leaders fomenting divisions between the church and the state.

Speaking at Marani in Kisii during a fundraiser in aid of Marani Catholic Church, Kindiki said the government is not out to compete with the church adding that their relationship was only complementary.

“As a government, we respect the church ,we have no beef with it,no quarrelling to do with them ,there is no competition with the church we only complement each other,” stated Kindiki.

“We recognize and respect the Church and all religious institutions as valuable partners in furthering the social and economic welfare of the people of Kenya.”

The DP said as leaders, they view the church as an ally not an enemy.

“Actually our objectives are the same.Wr shall work with those who welcome us,those who are not ready for us we also respect you ,” he stated .

As government leaders, the DP said, they would only be willing to partner with churches that open doors to them.

“We would not force ourselves on you,we shall respect you ,” Kindiki told congregants at Marani in Kitutu Chache.

The DP also said the govt was duly committed to reach every corner of the country with development without discrimination.

“As a government we are fully aware of what we are supposed to do for our people.Already we have done some and more others are underway,” he stated.

He warded off criticism being levelled on the President William Ruto government saying already much has been done to improve the cost of living among Kenyans.

“The cost of fertilizers were high, most foods were beyond the reach of many Kenyans but this has since been managed,” Kindiki said.

He also credited Ruto for stabilizing the dollar against the local shilling.

“We are still working to ensure the shilling stabilises the more,” he said.

Kindiki said the country’s tea farmers reaped the highest bonus returns for tea farmers after a decade .

“With the subsidy , the farmers are likely to earn more going into the future,” he said.

Kindiki told those who criticise the government to be patient saying it was barely three years office.