We will deliver expanded Rironi-Mau Summit for ease of travel, DP Kindiki assures

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Monday welcomed the speedy expansion works of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, saying travellers will soon enjoy their journeys on the stretch.

The DP said construction works to make the road a multi-carriageway are being accelerated, stating that the frustrating traffic snarl-ups and deadly road crashes will soon be a thing of the past on the key highway to the Western parts of the country.

The Second in Command inspected the ongoing works at several locations on Monday evening expressing satisfaction with the efforts by the contractors.

“Soon this expansive carriage way will sort out the frustrating traffic snarl ups, the fatal road accidents, and the disappointment of lost travel time.

It will open our economy, expand opportunities, save human life, and enhance trade within Kenya and Eastern and Central Africa,” DP noted.

Once complete, the highway will cut travel time, lower vehicle operating costs, and boost safety with grade-separated interchanges, overpasses, and underpasses.

Prof. Kindiki said the project is being actualised courtesy of President Ruto’s determination to develop the country through expansion of key infrastructure initiatives.

“The project has been actualised through the hard work of President Ruto. The idea has been broached since 1980s but it’s this government which is implementing it,” DP said.

The DP interacted with enthusiastic construction workers who are among thousands who have been recruited to help in faster realisation of the project.

He assured them of the government’s support, encouraging them to make use of the opportunity to empower themselves and get more skills.

“You are not only benefitting but also helping in the achievement of this historical project. On behalf of President Ruto and the government, we are grateful for your commitment towards faster realisation of this major project,” he said.

The Road is being expanded through a public-private partnership funding engagement and seeks to make it a dual and triple carriageway. Plans are also afoot to extend the expansion to the Kenya-Uganda border.

Prof. Kindiki said through such mega projects, the youth are not only getting jobs but replenishing their skills for future use.

“We are doing everything to make sure our youth get jobs and importantly upscale their skills through their involvement in these mega projects. This is the best way to involve the youth not through handouts and inciting them to engage in violence,” he stated.

President Ruto launched the road’s expansion last November challenging the contractors working on various sections to make sure they stick to promised completion time.