‘We Will Not Walk Away,’ Biden Assures Ukraine Amid Funding Uncertainty

United States President Joe Biden has issued a warning to Congress, emphasizing the pressing need to secure continued assistance for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

While the president sought to reassure allies of ongoing support for Ukraine’s war effort, he expressed concern that time is running out.

Biden’s warning comes in the wake of a short-term funding package passed by Congress to avert a government shutdown.

However, this package dropped assistance for Ukraine, raising concerns about the continuity of American support.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” President Biden stated, adding that there is an “overwhelming sense of urgency” due to the limited duration of the funding bill, which extends only until mid-November.

The president urged Congress to initiate negotiations for an aid package as soon as possible. He emphasized that the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans, in both the Senate and the House, support aiding Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s aggression.

Biden called on Congress to stop political games and promptly secure Ukraine funding. He expressed his expectations that Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would soon pass a separate bill for Ukraine funding.

“You can count on our support. We will not walk away,” Biden stated.

Despite President Biden’s efforts to reassure Kyiv, the fate of US aid for Ukraine remains uncertain after the last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The issue of Ukraine aid has become highly politicized in Washington, jeopardizing vital military assistance at a critical juncture for Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia.

The United States has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year. Biden and his Democratic party argue that the US has a moral duty to aid Ukraine in resisting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, warning that failing to do so could embolden other nations in the future.

President Biden urged Republicans to act swiftly to prevent another crisis in November, calling for an end to political brinkmanship.

He refrained from commenting on whether Democrats should support McCarthy if he required their votes to retain his position as House speaker, leaving that decision to Democratic leaders in Congress.

The US has previously approved multiple rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, amounting to approximately $113 billion. Part of this funding has gone toward replenishing US military equipment sent to the front lines. In August, Biden called on Congress to allocate an additional $24 billion for Ukraine’s support.

