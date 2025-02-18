Weatherman Predicts Isolated Rains In Some Parts Of Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next seven days, from February 18 to 24, 2025.

According to the latest advisory, occasional light rainfall may occur in isolated areas around Mount Kenya, the Coastal region, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of the South-Eastern Lowlands near the Coast.

“However, occasional light rainfall may occur in isolated areas around Mount Kenya, the Coastal region, Lake Victoria Basin, and the South-Eastern Lowlands (near the Coast),” the weatherman said.

Most regions will experience daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C, except in Central Kenya, the Central and South Rift Valley, the South-Eastern Lowlands, and the Lake Victoria Basin, where temperatures are expected to remain below 30°C.

Night-time temperatures are projected to drop below 10°C in some areas of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, and around Mount Kilimanjaro.