Webuye Court Jails Man For Life Over Sexual Abuse Of 8-Year-Old Niece

A Webuye Court has sentenced a man, Benard Musindi, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually abusing his 8-year-old niece.

The ruling was delivered on August 28, 2025, by Webuye Principal Magistrate Viola Biwott, who said the evidence presented in court proved the case beyond doubt.

According to court records, the incident happened on September 16, 2024, in Bungoma County. Members of the public found the minor crying outside her uncle’s house and struggling to walk. After speaking to her, they discovered she had been sexually abused.

The girl was rushed to hospital, and the matter was reported to police. Officers from the DCI Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit arrested Musindi and charged him at the Webuye Law Courts.

He faced two counts of incest under the Sexual Offences Act, one count of deliberately transmitting a life-threatening sexually transmitted disease, and child abuse under the Children Act.

In a statement after the judgment, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said: “The DCI welcomes this judgment, which is the culmination of a meticulous investigation by our team, coupled with close cooperation among the players in the Criminal Justice System. It underscores the Directorate’s commitment to ensuring justice is served to victims of sexual and gender-based violence.”