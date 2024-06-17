Wes Bentley Siblings: Meet the Actor’s Siblings Squad

Wes Bentley is an American actor best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film American Beauty, where he played Ricky Fitts and in The Hunger Games, where he portrayed Seneca Crane.

Bentley has also appeared in other notable films such as Ghost Rider, The Game of Their Lives and Lovelace.

He has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and has been sober since 2009.

Bentley has been married twice and has two children with his second wife, Jacqui Swedberg.

Siblings

Wes has three siblings, namely Jamey Bentley, Philip Bentley and Patrick Bentley.

Jamey is his older brother, and Philip Bentley is his younger brother.

Patrick is his younger brother as well.

The Bentley family has been quite close-knit, with Wes often speaking about the strong bond he shares with his siblings.

Career

Bentley’s career has been marked by both success and struggles. He gained recognition for his role as Ricky Fitts in the Oscar-winning film American Beauty.

Following this success, he struggled with substance abuse, which led to his first marriage ending and him taking on roles primarily to support his drug habit.

Bentley did not enter a 12-step program until 2009, but he has been sober since then.

Bentley has appeared in a variety of films, including The Hunger Games, Lovelace and Cesar Chavez.

He has also worked in television, starring in American Horror Story: Freak Show and appearing in Yellowstone.

In addition to his film work, Bentley has made his stage debut in David Ives’ play Venus In Fur and has been featured in the documentary My Big Break, which followed him and his former roommates as they navigated the film industry.

Awards and accolades

Bentley has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in American Beauty.

Additionally, he received a BAFTA Award nomination for Supporting Actor for the same role in American Beauty.

Bentley has also received recognition for his work in television. He won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his role in American Horror Story.

Furthermore, he received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for his role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Bentley has also been recognized for his work in film. He received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for American Beauty.

These accolades demonstrate the recognition Bentley has received for his performances in various roles throughout his career.

Personal life

Bentley is married to Jacqui Swedberg, a television producer.

The couple met in 2008 while Bentley was still separated from his first wife, Jennifer Quanz.

They got married in 2010 and have two children together: a son named Charles and a daughter named Brooklyn.

Bentley has been open about his struggles with addiction and how it affected his first marriage.

He was married to Quanz from 2001 to 2009, but their relationship ended due to his substance abuse.

Bentley has been sober since 2009 and credits his second marriage to Swedberg with helping him stay on the right path.

Swedberg has also worked in the entertainment industry, producing several films and television shows. She has kept a low profile, avoiding social media and the public eye.

Bentley has praised her for being supportive of his career and for helping him balance his personal and professional life.

The couple has been married for over a decade and has been able to maintain a strong and healthy relationship despite Bentley’s high-profile career.

They have been open about the challenges they face as a family, including Bentley’s past struggles with addiction and the demands of his work on the popular television series, Yellowstone.