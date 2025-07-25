Wetangula, Aburi describe Gachagua conduct abroad mischievous

National House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula Friday described former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a laughing stock on stilts.

Wetangula spoke pointing to utterances allegedly made by Gachagua while in a tour to the US that appeared to discourage Kenyans living abroad from remitting money back home.

He described the utterances as reckless and detrimental to the country’s economy, which heavily relies on diaspora remittances.

The Speaker was speaking in Nyamache, Bobasi during an empowerment function organised by Kisii Country Woman Representative Dorice Aburi Toto.

“It is unfortunate and shameful for any leader to incite Kenyans abroad not to send money home. Such careless talk turns us into a laughing stock and undermines our economic stability,” said Wetang’ula.

Diaspora remittances, he said, remain one of the highest sources of foreign exchange which help sustain countless families across the country.

“Any Kenyan outside there means the remittances sent home means a lot to the mother and fathers at home, standing on an international podium to speak so wrecklessly reveals a heart that is insensitive,” he stated.

Kenyans abroad send home up to Sh640 billion per year.

Wetangula said Gachagua was acting with selfish motive to discourage remittances.

Speaking at the function Toto said the empowerment initiative was a major boost aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of women in the country.

“This initiative is a timely intervention that will go a long way in empowering our women, especially in rural areas, to be self-reliant and economically productive,” she said during empowerment function in Nyamache, Bobasi.

She separately asked the Kisii community to support president Wiliam Ruto to during his bid for second term..

“The president needs our support and we are supporting his second term in office,” stated Aburi.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamite echoed the sentiments, denouncing criticism.

“We want to tell critics that our empowerment projects are self-funded by ourselves through a merry-go-round and this should not bother anybody,” he said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheyuiyot and South Mugirango MP Sylivanua Osoro questioned the rationale of those questioning the empowerment functions.

They asked them to also parade what they have done elsewhere to uplift livelihoods among Kenyans.

“When your stomach is full, you can be tempted to rubbish what we are doing at the moment,” said Osoro scoffing at the critics.