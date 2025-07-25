Wetang’ula rebukes Gachagua over diaspora remittances

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for telling Kenyans abroad to stop sending money home dismissing the remarks as clueless and economically reckless.

Speaking during the launch of Shield Akumba Sacco and a women empowerment programme at Midika Sports Ground in Muhoroni Constituency, Kisumu County on Friday, Wetang’ula dismissed Gachagua’s assertions as misplaced and out of touch with the realities facing millions of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on funds sent by their relatives abroad.

“I have seen someone going around telling Kenyans not to send money to Kenyans,” Wetang’ula said.

“I want to remind him that no one is sending money to government, they are sending money to their parents to either invest or build a house. This gentleman seems not to understand matters concerning the economy. We want to tell him to return home and continue laying political traps for your political opponents.”

His sentiments were echoed by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who accused Gachagua of making reckless statements while touring the United States.

“Gachagua goes to the US, and instead of preaching the unity of our country, he spreads tribalism. He tells people in the US they belong to ethnic extractions instead of rallying Kenyans to unite for a common goal,” Governor Wanga said.

“We will not follow anyone who is obsessed with tribalism instead of the unity of all Kenyans,” she added.

Wetang’ula further pointed out that while parts of the country have historically benefited from accelerated development, regions like Kisumu and the greater Western Kenya are now witnessing significant infrastructural projects under what he described as a broad-based government.

“I also want to admit that other parts of the country have enjoyed development, but now with the broad-based government, we are witnessing huge projects being implemented in this part of the country,” he said, emphasizing that all Kenyans deserve development irregardless of their political or economic status.

The Speaker also lauded Kisumu residents for maintaining peace during recent demonstrations, saying the city has emerged as an example of how citizens can express dissent without resorting to violence.

“Since the demonstrations that we witnessed this year on two or three occasions, Kisumu County has been the most peaceful city in Kenya,” Wetang’ula observed.

“I have told my MPs that going forward, we must differentiate between protests and violence, between demonstrations, picketing and rioting. You, the people of Kisumu City, have shown the way, you can voice your concerns without destroying property.”