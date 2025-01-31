Wetangula Speaks on Cases of Abduction in the Country

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has addressed alleged abductions in the country.

This was after the body of one of the four abducted Mlolongo men was discovered at the City Mortuary.

Wetangula said:

“I want to take this opportunity to urge the agencies of administration of justice, the office of the IG, the Office of DCI, the office of DPP and the internal security organs to investigate thoroughly and come to the root cause of who is kidnapping people and later they are found dead.

The police say they are not the ones doing it we want them to investigate and tell Kenyans who are these criminal elements in our midst who are unlawfully arresting people causing their disappearance and eventually they are found dead.

We shudder to get back to any situation yenye tulikuwa tunapata miili river yala na sehemu zingine, serikali ya kenya kwanza iliahidi na inazingatia respect for human rights. IG, DCI, DPP lazima mfanye uchunguzi wa kina na kwa haraka iwezekanayo ili tukomeshe hii mambo inaleta jina mbaya kwa nchi yetu.”