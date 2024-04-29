What caused deadly Mai Mahiu flooding

Details have emerged on what caused the deadly flooding in Mai Mahiu Monday dawn.

Officials said a blocked railway drainage accumulated water before its wall burst.

Heavy rains had been experienced on Sunday in the area and upper sides of Kinale.

“In the current unusual rains, the ‘Dark Tunnel’ – the railway line drainage at Old Kijabe- blocked leading to disastrous accumulation of water that broke the wall causing floods earlier today (Monday).”

“This has caused loss of lives and adversely affected Old Kijabe and Mai Mahiu and its environs,” said Chege Macharia, the executive director of Kijabe Hospital.

There are concerted efforts to respond to the crisis including Kenya Red Cross, both National and County Governments and the church to address the crisis.

Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) said the water came from a water-filled gulley in Kiambu that flowed down to Naivasha Sub-County and not from a dam.

The waters originated from a gulley near a railway line that was blocked, thus forming a temporary water catchment over time. With the onset of the heavy rains, the gulley burst, leading to water collected flowing to lower-lying areas and leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

The revelations addressed earlier concerns on the source of the water that swept almost 100 homes killing 50 people. Dozens are missing after the incident in Kianduma village.

More than 100 are admitted in hospitals.

The search and rescue mission is ongoing in the area amid heavy rains.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led government officials to the scene to condole those affected.

“The damage is deep and devastating. It has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis akin to what has been witnessed in other parts of our Nation as the enhanced rains leave trails of death, destruction and displacements. Nature’s fury is immeasurable,” he said.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dispatched NYS officer to the site of the Maai Mahiu tragedy.

“It is sad that we have lost so many people. 45 is not a joke,” said the CS.

He also revealed that 300 people have died so far due to flooding after the long rains began in the country.

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway and the Mai Mahiu – Naivasha road were advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) issued an alert on Monday, saying motorists should brace for heavy traffic along the said roads as they are impassable at the moment.

KeNHA said the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinale and Kijabe led water courses to experience an upsurge which then led to the washing away of debris and several houses.

KeNHA informs the public that the following road sections are now impassable:

1. Approximately 700 meters from Mai Mahiu towards Naivasha.

2. Approximately 1km from Mai Mahiu towards Suswa/Narok.

The said areas are heavily affected, with road blockages reported. This has led to a traffic snarl UP around Mai Mahiu centre.

“The authority is mobilising efforts to clear the road and assess damages. Motorists are advised to expect high traffic congestion around Mai Mahiu. Road users are expected to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution when traveling through the affected areas,” KENHA said further.