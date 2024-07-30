What Is Ant Anstead’s Net Worth?

Ant Anstead, an English television presenter, car builder, designer, artist, author, and producer, has a net worth of $5 million. He is renowned for presenting the Channel 4 automotive series “For the Love of Cars” (2014–2015) with Philip Glenister. Anstead began co-hosting the British TV show “Wheeler Dealers” alongside Mike Brewer in 2017 and got his own Discovery+ series, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” in 2021. He also starred in the 2019 Motor Trend series “Ant Anstead Master Mechanic” and executive produced the 2022 TV special “Radford Returns.” Before his television career, Anstead was a Police Constable and a member of the Tactical Firearms Team, as well as a semi-professional football player for 15 years. In 2018, he published the books “Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car” and “Petrol Head Parenting: The Essential Guide to Diagnosing and Nurturing a Petrol Head.” He co-founded Radford Motors, a global luxury coachbuilding brand.

Early Life

Ant Anstead was born Anthony Richard Anstead on March 28, 1979, in Plymouth, Devon, England. He grew up in Ely, Cambridgeshire, before moving to Hertfordshire at the age of 10. Anstead attended Richard Hale School in Hertford and completed his A-levels at Haileybury School.

Ant Anstead Career

At 18, Ant joined Hertfordshire Constabulary as a Police Constable stationed at Bishop’s Stortford. He later transferred to the Cheshunt police station, joining the Tactical Firearms Team in Welwyn Garden City at 23. Reflecting on his time in law enforcement, Anstead said, “I loved being in the police. I saw and did things that people would shudder at. I even spent time in a safe house with the ‘railway murderer’ John Duffy.” After six years in the police, Anstead resigned in 2005 to build cars full-time. He started building bespoke classic vehicles for clients, developing an international waiting list exceeding two years. His car builds have earned nine World Records, including the largest Airfix auto model in the world.

Anstead owns a television production company, Angel 22. From 2014 to 2015, he presented Channel 4’s “For the Love of Cars.” He also presented “Building Cars Live” (2015), “New York: America’s Busiest City” (2016), “Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration on Earth” (2016), “Craft: I Made This” (2016), and “The Lost Lotus: Restoring a Race Car” (2016). From 2017 to 2020, Ant co-hosted “Wheeler Dealers” on Motor Trend in the U.S. and Discovery Channel in the U.K. In 2017, he presented “World’s Most Expensive Cars,” “Britain’s Greatest Invention,” and “Craft It Yourself.” In 2019, he made two appearances on his then-wife Christina Anstead’s HGTV show “Christina on the Coast” and hosted “Ant Anstead Master Mechanic” on Motor Trend. In 2020, he presented “World’s Greatest Cars” and “Ant Anstead Working from Home” on Motor Trend. In 2021, he began hosting Discovery+’s “Celebrity IOU: Joyride,” where celebrities like Renée Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, and James Marsden create custom cars for individuals who have made a significant impact on their lives.

Personal Life

Ant married Louise Herbert in 2005, and they have two children, son Archie and daughter Amelie, before divorcing in October 2017. The same month, he began dating Christina Haack, host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop.” They married on December 22, 2018, in Newport Beach, California, and had a son, Hudson, born on September 6, 2019. The couple divorced in June 2021, with Ant filing for full custody of their son, alleging Christina exploited Hudson in paid promotions on social media. They agreed to joint custody in December 2022. In April 2021, Anstead began a relationship with actress Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.” In 2012, Ant became a patron of Harrison’s Fund, a charity aiming to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Real Estate

In 2018, Ant and Christina bought a $4.1 million home in Newport Beach, California. Christina listed the home for $6 million in April 2021 after their separation. In June 2021, Ant purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Laguna Beach, California. He listed it for $3.3 million in October 2022 but took it off the market in early 2023, stating, “It’s a special place.” Eventually, he sold the property for $3.1 million in March 2023.

Ant Anstead Net Worth

